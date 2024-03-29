Neha Shetty radiates sheer beauty and grace

Neha Shetty, the rising star of Tollywood, has set hearts aflutter with her latest photoshoot, exuding elegance and glamour in every frame. Adorned in a resplendent beige-colored lehenga embellished with sparkling sequins, Neha radiates sheer beauty and grace.

The intricately designed blouse accentuates her figure, while she confidently flaunts her toned abs, adding an extra touch of allure to the ensemble. Completing her ethnic look, Neha opts for a chic high ponytail, adorned with heavy jumkas that lend a traditional charm. A cute mini silver bag adds a modern twist, elevating the overall appeal of her attire.



In the makeup department, Neha opts for a simple yet sophisticated approach, with a subtle pink lipstick complementing her natural radiance. Mascara and eyeliner enhance her expressive eyes, adding to her enchanting aura.



Fans of Neha Shetty can anticipate her return to the silver screen in the upcoming movie "Gangs of Godavari," where she is set to captivate audiences once again with her talent and charisma. As anticipation builds for her latest cinematic outing, Neha continues to mesmerize with her timeless beauty and impeccable style, cementing her status as a true fashion icon in the world of Tollywood.





