‘Nenekkadunna’ set for release on Feb 28th

Mimo Chakravarthy, son of Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakravarthy, is making his Telugu debut with Nenekkadunna, alongside Airtel 4G fame Sasha Chetri. Directed by Madhav Kodada and produced by Maruthi Shyam Prasad Reddy, the film is set to release on February 28.

A grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, attended by noted personalities, including retired IAS and IPS officers Gangadhar and Gopinath Reddy. Industry stalwarts VV Vinayak, Brahmaji, and Prem Rakshit conveyed their best wishes through video messages.

Gopinath Reddy praised the film’s compelling narrative on journalism, stating, “The media acts as a bridge between the public and the government, and this film highlights the struggles faced by journalists.” Filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja lauded Sasha’s performance and the movie’s focus on women’s empowerment.

BJP Morcha President Shilpa Reddy commended the film’s message on gender equality, while actress Lavanya expressed confidence in its success. Writer-director BVS Ravi emphasized the importance of films that shed light on journalism’s challenges.

Director Madhav Kodada dedicated the film to his mother, calling her the inspiration behind its theme. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Murali Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pradeep Rawat, and Tanikella Bharani.

With music by Sekhar Chandra and choreography by Prem Rakshit, Nenekkadunna promises to be a gripping watch when it hits theaters on February 28.