Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers

Young hero Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming movie Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini is slated for a grand release in theaters on September 16, 2022. The recently released trailer got a huge response from audiences.

Now Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini movie was pirated into the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma and tamilmv just a few hours, despite the high-security measures taken in place. There have been a number of Indian movies like RRR, Pushpa, F3 that have been leaked onto TamilRockers and Movierulz shortly after the Movie was released.