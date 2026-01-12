‘Nenu Ready’ teaser promises wholesome family fun

Director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, known for delivering mass entertainers blended with clean humour and strong family appeal, is gearing up for the release of his next film Nenu Ready. Starring Havish in the lead role, the film is currently in the final stages of production, with the team busy wrapping up the remaining portions. Adding to the buzz, the makers have unveiled the teaser, offering a lively glimpse into the film’s tone and narrative.

Nenu Ready revolves around two middle-class families brought together through an arranged marriage. Havish plays a responsible young man working in a private company and serving as the sole breadwinner of his family. His life takes an amusing turn when his marriage is fixed with a girl from Telangana, played by Kavya. The story unfolds through a series of humorous situations that arise due to cultural contrasts, lifestyle differences, and varied food habits between the two families.

The teaser highlights Havish in a role that balances sincerity with sharp comic timing, while Kavya adds charm and energy as the confident and spirited bride. Director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina’s trademark storytelling ensures that humour flows organically, keeping the family-centric emotions intact.

The film is further strengthened by a solid supporting cast, including Brahmanandam, Srilakshmi, Vennela Kishore, and VTV Ganesh, whose presence promises consistent laughs. Cinematographer Nizar Shafi’s vibrant visuals and Mickey J Meyer’s upbeat music enhance the film’s cheerful mood. Backed by strong production values from Harniks India LLP, Nenu Ready is slated for a theatrical release this summer.