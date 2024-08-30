‘N.E.S.T.’ bags positive feedback with premier sow

Audiences today are gravitating toward films that offer unique and compelling narratives. In response, filmmakers are stepping up with fresh and engaging stories. Debutant director Sharath Singam is set to make waves with his suspense thriller, N.E.S.T., which features a talented cast including Phani Sivaraju, Mani Shashank Kolisetty, Badri Kalepalli, Puli Dharani, Santhoshi Damidi, Anu Ravikumar, and Sudeep Taneti.





Shot entirely in the United States, N.E.S.T. had its premieres across multiple states and was met with an overwhelming response. This edge-of-the-seat thriller is now gearing up for its official release. Originally made in English, the film has recently been dubbed into Telugu.



The Telugu version was screened to several celebrities, including actor Aravind Krishna, and it garnered enthusiastic praise.

The film’s plot centers around detectives from a cold case unit who uncover disturbing clues, leading them on a race against time to save a victim from a historical figure seeking revenge. Phani Sivaraju and Sudeep Taneti handled the cinematography, while Bharadwaj Venkata composed the background score, and Karthik Palle edited the film.