Netizens rave about Salman Khan's entry in Pathaan, calling Shah Rukh Khan's film a 'blockbuster' in first day first show reviews.

"Pathaan," the highly-anticipated film of 2023, has finally hit theaters and is being celebrated by audiences. The advance booking records were broken by the film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Fans who were lucky enough to watch the first day, first show of the film are unable to contain their excitement and have taken to social media to gush about the movie.

As expected, fans are praising various aspects of the film, including Salman Khan's cameo and SRK's stunts. Many are calling it a "blockbuster" and praising it as one of the best action films ever. One fan wrote, "Never have I ever been more excited and swept away by a movie like this one. I'm just speechless! Want to watch it again now but all house full." Another fan commented on the film's pacing, writing "Compared to the second half, the first half is a child's play...#Pathaan is a KING SIZE BLOCKBUSTER."



Many also praised the performances of the lead actors, with one fan writing "SRK smashed it this time" and another saying "John Abraham as a villain is best." Deepika Padukone's performance was also praised, with one fan calling her a "bomb." Fans also noted the cameos from other actors in the spy universe, with one fan specifically mentioning Salman Khan's entry and fight scene as being particularly good.



Never have I ever been more excited and swept away by a movie like this one.. I'm just speechless!!

Wanna watch it again now but all house full..#Pathaan #PathaanReview — Es͜͡ha (@Esha_SRK) January 25, 2023

Compared to second half first half is a child's play..#Pathaan is a KING SIZE BLOCKBUSTER 🔥 — Why So Serious! (@SurrealZack) January 25, 2023

Salman entry 🔥followed by fight good#Pathaan — MB (@Manju_0501) January 25, 2023

Overall, fans are praising "Pathaan" as a "bonafied blockbuster" and praising it as a film that is meant to be experienced on the big screen. The film is already setting records and creating history with its advance booking and it is expected to continue its success at the box office.