New age Hero Sri Simha’s thrilling next titled ‘Bhaag Saale’

Emerging production house Vedaansh Creative Works is making it in association with Big Ben Cinema & Cine Valley Movies. Believing that content itself brings audience to theatres, the team have created this exciting crime comedy 'Bhaag Saale' which is directed by Praneeth Sai.



Revealing the first look today, Producer Arjun Dasyan said " Our exciting next 'Bhaag Saale' is a new age Crime Comedy made to entertain theatrical audience. Story revolves around hero's struggles to be successful by any means.

Simha is playing the lead and it'll go down as one of his best roles. John Vijay is playing the Antagonist along with Nandini Rai while Neha Solanki is playing the female lead. We're making it uncompromisingly with stellar comedians and actors such as Rajeev Kanakala, Viva Harsha, Satya, Sudarshan, Varshini etc. We are very confident about the film's success." Music scored by Kala Bhairava, editing by Karthika R Srinivas & cinematography by Ramesh Kushender. Wrapping up the shoot, movie is currently in Post Production phase and getting ready to release in theatres very soon.