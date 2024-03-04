Live
Nia Sharma amps up hotness quotient in black sleeveless dress
Popular TV actress Nia Sharma has again treated her fans to some of her hot pictures from a recent photo shoot, where she is seen sizzling in a black sleeveless dress.
Mumbai: Popular TV actress Nia Sharma has again treated her fans to some of her hot pictures from a recent photo shoot, where she is seen sizzling in a black sleeveless dress.
Nia, who is best known for her role in ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Naagin 4’, took to Instagram, and dropped a series of photographs, wherein she can be seen raising the hotness quotient.
The 33-year-old actress wore a sleeveless black dress, with plunging neckline. She is candidly posing on a couch, with open messy hair look.
For the makeup, the actress opted for nude lips, and smokey eyes. Nia accessoried the look with some oxidised silver rings.
Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "So pretty", "Sultry".
One user said: "Grace lies in simplicity".
Nia is also known for her roles in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.
She has also done web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.
The actress has also done various music videos like ‘Waada’, ‘Do Ghoont’, ‘Phoonk Le’, ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, and latest ‘Soul’.