Niharika dazzles in a chic wrap dress

Talented actor and producer Niharika Konidela is on cloud nine, celebrating the massive success of her debut production, Committee Kurrollu. The recently released film has been declared a blockbuster, and Niharika is elated with the overwhelming response from audiences.

To mark this special achievement, Niharika took to social media, sharing a series of stunning photos that quickly caught the attention of fans. In the images, she dazzled in a chic wrap dress featuring shades of pink and blue, flaunting her toned physique. She accessorized the look with a stylish chain necklace, silver hoop earrings, a sleek ponytail, and classic black heels, effortlessly combining elegance and glamour.

Beyond her successful foray into film production, Niharika is gearing up for her next big project. She will be seen in the upcoming film What the Fish, where she plays the intriguing role of Asta Lakshmi. The film is highly anticipated, with fans eager to see Niharika's dynamic performance in a new avatar.

With her recent win as a producer and her acting career thriving, Niharika Konidela is proving to be a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. As she balances her dual roles, the star is all set to continue making waves with her talent and style.