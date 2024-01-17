Nikhil to be seen as lord Hanuman devotee in his next

Nikhil, following the setback of his last film "Spy," is now engaged in a PAN Indian project titled "Swayambhu," directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. The actor recently shared intriguing details about the movie, revealing that he portrays a devoted follower of Lord Hanuman in the film.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Nikhil highlighted his favorite dialogue from the movie, "Jai Shree Ram." Currently filming some remarkable sequences, Nikhil conveyed that the movie is expected to hit theaters around the time of Dussehra or Diwali.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, "Swayambhu" stands as the most expensive project in Nikhil's career. Ravi Basrur is composing the music, and Manoj Paramahamsa is handling the cinematography for this PAN Indian film, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. With its unique theme and Nikhil's devotion to Lord Hanuman, "Swayambhu" is poised to be a significant release in the actor's filmography.