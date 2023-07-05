Nikhil’s ‘SPY’ gets breakeven in five days

Young actor Nikhil’s latest outing “Spy,” a national thriller, directed by Garry BH was released in theaters last Thursday. Iswarya Menon is the heroine in this spy thriller. According to the numbers, the movie has amassed Rs.28.90 crore gross worldwide in 5 days. It is also said that the movie attained breakeven. This is the fastest breakeven film in the career of Nikhil. Inspite of mixed reviews, the film managed to get decent collections.

Sanya Thakur, Abhinav Gomatam, Aryan Rajesh, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, and Ravi Varma, among others, played key roles in this movie. Funded by K Rajashekhar Reddy under Ed Entrainments banner, the movie has Sri Charan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar as the music directors.