Nimrat Kaur Faces Backlash Over Alleged Affair with Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the spotlight recently, not for his work, but for rumors surrounding his marriage with Aishwarya Rai. Speculation about a rift between the couple gained momentum when Abhishek was linked to his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur. Many media outlets have suggested that Abhishek allegedly cheated on Aishwarya, fueling a storm of rumors.

Since these claims surfaced, Nimrat has faced significant backlash online. Despite the lack of evidence, netizens have been quick to criticize her, accusing her of being the cause of trouble in Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship. It’s important to note that these rumors are based on assumptions, with no proof to back them up.

This isn’t the first time Abhishek and Aishwarya have dealt with speculation about their marriage. Divorce rumors began months ago when Aishwarya attended the Ambani wedding without Abhishek, accompanied only by their daughter, Aaradhya. The rumors escalated when Abhishek liked a post about divorce on social media, further fueling speculation.

Amidst all this, an old video of Abhishek praising Aishwarya has resurfaced. In the video, he speaks highly of his wife, sharing how she has always been a great source of emotional support. He expressed his gratitude for having Aishwarya as a life partner, emphasizing her deep understanding of the film industry.

“My wife is exceptional. She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, and so has my entire family,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek also admired how Aishwarya handles tough situations with dignity. He respects her calm and composed nature, especially during challenging times.

The rumors linking Abhishek to Nimrat have drawn attention to both actors, with the public being particularly harsh on Nimrat. However, it’s crucial to remember that these claims remain unverified, and both Abhishek and Aishwarya have remained silent on the matter. The couple has been married for 17 years and continues to co-parent their daughter, Aaradhya.