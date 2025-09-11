Nithiin to team up with Srinu Vaitla next!

Actor Nithiin, who once delivered a blockbuster with Bheeshma, has been struggling to replicate that success at the box office. His recent outing Thammudu failed to impress audiences, raising questions about his choice of scripts and significantly denting his star power.

Amid these setbacks, speculations recently surfaced regarding his long-rumored collaboration with director Venu Yeldandi for Yellamma. Reports suggested that the project slipped out of Nithiin’s hands and might instead feature Sharwanand in the lead. Though not officially confirmed, the buzz has sparked considerable discussion in industry circles.

Despite the uncertainty, Nithiin has lined up two new films that have piqued interest. He is currently working with director Vikram K Kumar, with whom he earlier scored success in Ishq. Expectations are high as fans hope the duo can recreate the magic that once reinvigorated his career.

In a surprising turn, Nithiin is also said to be teaming up with filmmaker Srinu Vaitla. Once celebrated for his brand of commercial entertainers, Vaitla has faced a string of flops in recent years. However, industry chatter suggests that he has narrated a “beautiful and captivating” story that managed to impress Nithiin. If the reports hold true, the project will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the leading production houses in Tollywood. An official announcement is expected soon.