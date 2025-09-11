Live
- Nikon Enters Cinema Space with Nikon ZR, Brings Cinematic Precision to a Compact, All-in-One Body
- PRCAI unveils CEO Survey at PRana 2025 Spotlighting Reputation as India’s Currency for Growth
- ZeroHarm joins hands with HealthifyMe and top diagnostic chains in India to track nutraceutical effectiveness in real time.
- AI likely to add $ 15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG Report
- Samsung Introduces New Range of Single Door Refrigerators with Elegant Floral Design and Long-Lasting Performance in India
- Modi–Dhami Chemistry on Display: A New Model of Disaster Management in Uttarakhand
- Coca-Cola India Foundation Marks 7 Years of Project Unnati Apple; Strengthening Farmer Livelihoods in Uttarakhand
- Innovation in Focus: Hyderabad Gears Up for analytica Lab India and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2025
- Fashion, Flair and Stardom: Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water partners with Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards
- ‘Tax Advantage: Smart Ways to Benefit from Insurance Policies’
Nithiin to team up with Srinu Vaitla next!
Actor Nithiin, who once delivered a blockbuster with Bheeshma, has been struggling to replicate that success at the box office. His recent outing...
Actor Nithiin, who once delivered a blockbuster with Bheeshma, has been struggling to replicate that success at the box office. His recent outing Thammudu failed to impress audiences, raising questions about his choice of scripts and significantly denting his star power.
Amid these setbacks, speculations recently surfaced regarding his long-rumored collaboration with director Venu Yeldandi for Yellamma. Reports suggested that the project slipped out of Nithiin’s hands and might instead feature Sharwanand in the lead. Though not officially confirmed, the buzz has sparked considerable discussion in industry circles.
Despite the uncertainty, Nithiin has lined up two new films that have piqued interest. He is currently working with director Vikram K Kumar, with whom he earlier scored success in Ishq. Expectations are high as fans hope the duo can recreate the magic that once reinvigorated his career.
In a surprising turn, Nithiin is also said to be teaming up with filmmaker Srinu Vaitla. Once celebrated for his brand of commercial entertainers, Vaitla has faced a string of flops in recent years. However, industry chatter suggests that he has narrated a “beautiful and captivating” story that managed to impress Nithiin. If the reports hold true, the project will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the leading production houses in Tollywood. An official announcement is expected soon.