Nivin Pauly Responds After Police Clear Him of Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly cleared of assault charges; he thanks fans and well-wishers on Instagram, sharing gratitude for their support and prayers.
Popular Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly was officially cleared of all sexual assault charges that had surfaced in September. After the Kerala police investigation confirmed that Pauly was not present at the alleged crime scene, he shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking his supporters and expressing relief.
Following the legal announcement, Nivin Pauly took to social media to extend his gratitude, stating, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by me. Thank you for all the love, prayers, and support.” This public message resonated deeply with his fans and industry colleagues. Notable Malayalam actors like Shwetha Menon, Tovino Thomas, and Saniya Iyappan commented under the post, expressing their support and standing by him during this challenging time.
On November 6, the Kerala police officially closed the case against Nivin Pauly after an investigation revealed he was not at the alleged location during the supposed incident. Pauly, initially named as the sixth accused, was fully exonerated when the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) in Kothamangalam filed a report with the First Class Magistrate Court, confirming his absence at the time of the reported offense.
The case gained significant public attention in September when the complainant presented her allegations to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). This investigative unit, formed in the wake of the Hema Committee’s report addressing issues of sexual misconduct within the film industry, swiftly informed the Oonnukal police, prompting the case registration. However, after detailed examination, the Kerala police determined Pauly’s non-involvement in the incident.