NTR centenary celebrations held grandly under the direction of VB Entertainments

As part of the NTR centenary celebrations, the NTR Memorial Awards ceremony was held in Hyderabad recently. Senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, Chandramohan, Prabha, Sivakrishna, Rojaramani, Kavita, Tanikellabharani, Babumohan, Kaikala Nageswara Rao, Burra Saimadhav, Kommineni Venkateswara Rao, Gubbasuresh Kumar and others were honored at the event.

In this program Dr. Garapati Lokeshwari, Nandamuri Mohanakrishna, Nandamuri Chaitanyakrishna, Garapati Srinivas, Nandamuri Yashwant, Retired IG Maganti Kanta Rao, Ambika Krishna, Tummala Prasannakumar, Ananthapuram Jagan, ‘Maa’ EC members and others participated. AV Infracon is the title sponsor of this event that is powered by iMark Developer, Associate Sponsors VVK Housing India, Wonder Diamonds, Naoki, Shriyam IT Solutions, Kesineni Developers.

Speaking on the occasion, after the award, Kota Srinivasa Rao said, “There is no tomorrow movie for them. It’s all a circus. They are also dancing to a sad song. Rama Rao, Nageswara Rao, Krishna, Shobhan Babu but do you know how much remuneration they took? They never openly talk about their remuneration. But now heroes are saying publicly that they are taking 2 crores, 6 crores per day. This is not a good practice. At that time, if NTR was dancing with Sridevi, no one talked about his age. Then the people saw only those characters on the screen,” he said.

“Write a letter to the government to announce that wherever the shooting takes place in both the states, food should be given free of cost at the location,” he said. Currently, small artists are not able to survive. If you want to act in an advertisement, everything from bathroom cleaning brush to gold advertisements are done by star heroes. And where is the work for small artists? Kota Srinivasa Rao appealed to ‘Maa’ members and government to think and give life to the artistes.

