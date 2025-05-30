NTR Film Awards honors cinema and real-life heroes

In a star-studded ceremony filled with emotion and grandeur, the Kalavedika NTR Film Awards 2024 were held to mark the birth anniversary of legendary actor and statesman Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). Organised by Kalavedika with support from the Telangana Department of Language and Culture, the event paid homage to NTR’s cinematic legacy while also celebrating national pride.

The evening stood out with the introduction of the NTR Desh Rakshak Awards, which honoured Indian Armed Forces personnel for their bravery in Operation Sindhur. Decorated officers like Major General N.S. Rao, Major Bharat, Group Captain P.R. Prasad, and Captain T.N. Saikumar were felicitated, highlighting the event’s deeper message of patriotism.

In the cinema segment, Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to veteran producers N.R. Anuradha and Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao. A commemorative edition titled Nata Sarvabhoumudu was also launched.

Chief Guest Nandamuri Mohan Krishna shared heartfelt memories of his father, celebrating his unparalleled journey from actor to political icon. Other notable personalities like T. Prasanna Kumar, Madala Ravi, and Srinivasa Rao praised NTR’s dedication to Telugu cinema and his societal impact.

The awards recognized talent across 35+ categories, including Best Actor Vishwadev Rachakonda and Best Actress Roopa Koduvayur. The event also featured captivating dance and musical performances, alongside an inspiring documentary highlighting Kalavedika’s 52-year journey.

Overall, the 2024 NTR Film Awards not only honored cinematic excellence but also served as a powerful tribute to courage, culture, and legacy.