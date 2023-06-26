Live
NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’
‘RRR’ star NTR Jr recently shot an action sequence in extreme low light for his upcoming film ‘Devara’. The cinematographer of the film R. Rathnavelu shared a picture and informed cine-lovers about the special night effect action sequence that has been shot in Hyderabad. The team has successfully wrapped up the schedule in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film's lead actors and stretched over 2 weeks
In ‘Devara’, NTR Jr reunites with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit ‘Janatha Garage’. Alongside NTR Jr, the movie also stars the versatile actors Saif Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor in prominent roles, further raising the anticipation among fans.
The film's makers have left no stone unturned in assembling a top-notch crew, roping in industry stalwarts for the music composition, editing, and other vital aspects. Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, ‘Devara’ is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.