NTR, MGR inspire Pawan’s ‘Veera Mallu’ role

As Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' gears up for its July 24th release, the hype surrounding the film has reached fever pitch. In an interesting revelation, director Jyothi Krisna states that he has drawn inspiration from legendary actors NTR and MGR to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. The filmmaker adds that he was motivated to write Pawan’s role after observing his trailblazing qualities similar to those of iconic personalities like NTR and MGR.

According to Jyothi Krisna, Pawan’s onscreen persona in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' was carefully crafted to align with his image as a virtuous, strong, and “people’s man.” The director shares that even after becoming Chief Minister, MGR continued to act in films that were consistently filled with message-oriented themes and honesty. “I was inspired by this aspect and composed a powerful and thought-provoking song ‘Maata Vinali’ in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. The essence of the song conveys the message to embrace positivity and righteousness in life, reflecting Pawan’s ideology and appeal. The song impacted and resonated deeply with audiences,” says Jyothi Krisna.

Similarly, some of NTR’s most celebrated performances came from mythological and folklore films. His iconic portrayals as Lord Rama and Lord Krishna remain definitive representations of those characters. “NTR garu was admirably depicted as Lord Rama with a bow and arrow, symbolizing his power and ability to uphold dharma. I drew inspiration from this and designed a bow and arrow for Pawan garu in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' (which is also a period film). These weapons symbolize Pawan’s power and readiness to fight for justice and uphold dharma,” explains the director, adding that while writing the script, he realized people are seeing Pawan Kalyan as a leader, not just a hero. “I wanted to create every scene as a ‘special one’ that’ll elevate the narrative.”