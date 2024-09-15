NTR’s heartfelt gesture: Actor connects with terminally ill fan

The soul-stirring story: 19-year-old Kaushik of Andhra Pradesh is dying from bone cancer, and wants to live long enough to watch NTR's new film Devara. Hailed a die-hard fan of the actor, that is Kaushik's wish.

NTR is currently busy with Devara's promotion work. He came to know about Kaushik's condition through social media and was highly moved by it. He decided to personally reach the boy, showing his support and emotions.





Video call was organized by NTR with Kaushik and took about 10 minutes in speaking. Throughout the call, NTR informed Kaushik that he is there with him and will surely watch Devara with him soon. He gleamed with glory when talking to his idol as the young fan promised Kaushik also that he would meet him in person one day too.





This incident of kindness received huge appreciation in social media and has shown that NTR cares and is humane. Kaushik was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2022, and was going through some costly medical treatment, as he was undergoing treatment at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru. The personal outreach of the actor not only boosted up the morale of Kaushik but also portrayed the beautiful gesture of empathy and bonding.



NTR's response is really touching, speaking well of the true impact that celebrities can have on the lives of their fans, especially in their most difficult moments.