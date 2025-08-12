‘O Kanha Re’ is Shreya Ghoshal’s musical tribute to Lord Krishna

Mumbai: The National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has released her new track ‘O Kanha Re’ ahead of Janmashtami. The song is a musical tribute to the bond between a gopi and her beloved, mischievous Kanha.

The lyrics have been furnished by Saaveri Verma and the song has been composed by Shreyas Puranik. The song features Gopi's tender complaints woven with affection, devotion, and divine mischief coming alive in a beautiful expression of love and longing through Shreya’s deeply emotive voice.

Talking about the song, Shreya said, “I have been working on many film, non-film, and independent music, and I felt the urge to make a devotional song and reconnect spiritually. As there are so many songs for every festival and every form of God”.

She further mentioned, “I have specially created this one for Radha Krishna on Janmashtami. I wish to offer my tribute, as a Pushpaanjali through my music and voice, placing a musical flower at His feet to feel truly complete. Krishna is God. But he is also a profound philosopher, beautifully embodied by Radha. To me, Krishna is the epitome of love, where love itself becomes devotion, a metaphor that soothes my soul and fills me with new energy every day”.

For her, this project is a heartfelt blend of her musical journey and her evolving role as a mother sharing the stories of Krishna not just with the world, but with her own child. Rooted in folk tradition yet infused with a gentle, modern charm, ‘O Kanha Re’ is a delicate blend between longing and love, surrender and mischief, bhakti and beauty.

“Keep loving me as you always have in every song, every mood, every note from my heart that you hold close to yours. Your love and support, especially for my devotional songs, is a blessing I treasure deeply. This Janmashtami, let’s fill this vast canvas with creativity, dance, sing, and celebrate the eternal love of Radha and Krishna, for Krishna belongs to us all”, she added.

While the audio of the song has been released, the music video will be unveiled later in the day on Tuesday. The song is available to stream across all major platforms.