‘Odela 2’teaser unveiled at Kumbh

Tamannaah Bhatia's highly anticipated movie 'Odela 2', a sequel to the 2021 hit 'Odela Railway Station', is generating significant buzz. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, the film has already captivated audiences. Tamannaah's striking and intense look in the role of a Naga Sadhu has heightened curiosity.

The makers of 'Odela 2' have unveiled an exciting update. The teaser of the film will be launched on February 22 at the Kashi Maha Kumbh Mela. Notably, 'Odela 2' is the first teaser to be launched at the Kashi Maha Kumbh Mela. In the teaser announcement poster released by the makers, Tamannaah’s look as a Naga Sadhu, set against the backdrop of the Kumbh Mela, exudes a powerful and divine aura.

Tamannaah Bhatia underwent intense training for this film to execute breathtaking stunts that promise to entertain audiences.

'Odela 2' is being made on a grand scale with high-quality production values, ensuring an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Sampath Nandi, known for his ability to blend thrilling action with engaging narratives, is overseeing the film with his expert vision. 'Kantara' fame Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music for 'Odela 2'. Renowned DOP Soundararajan S is handling cinematography, while art direction is by Rajeev Nair. With a dynamic technical team, 'Odela 2' is shaping up to be an unforgettable cinematic journey.