Official: ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser release date is out

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next outing is “Bholaa Shankar” directed by Meher Ramesh. This commercial entertainer is the official remake of Ajith’s “Vedhalam.” Keerthy Suresh is playing the sister of Chiranjeevi. The teaser of “Bholaa Shankar” will arrive on June 24th. The makers revealed a stylish poster of Chiranjeevi to announce the same.

“Get ready for an explosion of excitement and a mega celebration like never before,” tweeted the makers. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the leading lady. Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej are playing other vital roles.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara, under AK Entertainments, is producing this biggie. Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the tunes, and the first single, Bholaa Mania, received a good response. “Bholaa Shankar” will hit the big screens on August 11, 2023.



