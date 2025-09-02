‘OG’ birthday glimpse thrills fans

On the occasion of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the team of ‘OG’ treated fans with a double bonanza — a striking new poster and a sensational glimpse titled ‘HBD OG - LOVE OMI’.

The poster, featuring Pawan Kalyan in a vintage yet supremely stylish avatar, has electrified fans everywhere. Social media is flooded with celebrations, with audiences declaring it has been a long time since they witnessed Pawan Kalyan in such a dashing, never-before look. Fans and cine lovers are showering praise on director Sujeeth and DVV Entertainment for presenting Pawan Kalyan in this powerful, charismatic style. They call him OG — and this poster proves why.

Adding to the celebrations, the makers dropped the glimpse ‘HBD OG - LOVE OMI’, which has taken the frenzy to a whole new level. From the electrifying ‘Hungry Cheetah’ glimpse that showcased Pawan Kalyan in his most intense avatar, to this new update revealing another explosive dimension of the film, ‘OG’ continues to fuel massive anticipation. The latest glimpse also highlights the presence of Emraan Hashmi, adding fresh intrigue to the high-voltage narrative.

The stylish visuals, striking presentation, and fiery undertones have skyrocketed expectations. With every update, fans and cine enthusiasts unanimously declare that the anticipation for ‘OG’ is reaching unstoppable heights.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the prestigious DVV Entertainment banner, ‘OG’ features a powerhouse cast including Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, with music by S. Thaman.

Slated for a grand worldwide release on September 25, 2025, ‘OG’ stands tall as the most hyped and eagerly awaited Indian film of the year.