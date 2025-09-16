'OG' release countdown begins; drops power-packed track ‘Guns N Roses’

The team behind the much-awaited film OG has dropped its latest musical offering, Guns N’ Roses, just days before the grand worldwide release on September 25, 2025. Following the phenomenal success of Trance of OMI, which set social media on fire, the new track has already taken the internet by storm.

Composed by music sensation Thaman, Guns N’ Roses delivers a thunderous mix of beats, powerful arrangements, and a darkly magnetic soundscape that plunges listeners straight into the world of OG.

The track reflects the film’s adrenaline-charged atmosphere and offers a glimpse into the chaos, emotions, and battles tied to Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s formidable character, Gambheera.

Fans have hailed the release as yet another masterstroke from the makers, with expectations now soaring for the film’s upcoming trailer, which is expected to be announced soon.

The track isn’t just a song—it’s a window into the scale and intensity of OG, further fueling anticipation ahead of its theatrical debut.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, OG features a stellar cast including Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. Backed by the striking visuals of Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, sharp editing by Navin Nooli, and Thaman’s pulsating score, the film promises a cinematic spectacle.

With just 10 days to go, OG is shaping up as 2025’s most anticipated big-screen event, and Guns N’ Roses has only turned the heat up further.