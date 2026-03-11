Chamala demands revocation of MPs’ suspension

Hyderabad: Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, the Congress MP representing Bhongir constituency, has formally demanded that the suspension imposed on several Members of Parliament be revoked immediately. He insisted they must be allowed to participate in the upcoming debate regarding the no-confidence motion filed against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Speaking in New Delhi on Tuesday, Kiran Kumar Reddy stated that suspended members deserve an opportunity to contribute to House discussions. He noted that these MPs were sidelined after raising questions and protesting within Parliament. According to the MP, the friction began during the initial Budget Session when opposition members entered the well of the House. This followed allegations that the Speaker denied Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi the chance to speak.

Kiran Kumar Reddy highlighted that eight MPs currently face suspension by Om Birla following those protests. He alleged the controversy stems from opposition charges that the Speaker has acted with bias. He maintained that the suspended individuals should be reinstated to parliamentary proceedings, specifically for the no-confidence motion. Kiran Kumar Reddy urged authorities to lift the suspension and restore the rights of the members to engage in House debates.