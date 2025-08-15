‘Oka Parvathi Iddaru Devadasulu’ promises a youth entertainer

The eternal romance of Parvathi and Devadasu is getting a refreshing twist in the upcoming Telugu film Oka Parvathi Iddaru Devadasulu. Produced and directed by Thota Ramakrishna under the Mahishmathi Productions banner, the film reimagines the classic love story with a vibrant, youthful angle aimed at today’s audience.

Sidharth Menon and Dilip take on the lead roles, while Rashi Singh plays the female protagonist. The cast is further strengthened by seasoned performers like Raghu Babu, Kasireddy Rajkumar, and Gautam Raju, who are set to bring depth and humor to the narrative.

Filming has been completed, with post-production now in full swing. The recently released first-look motion poster has already generated a strong buzz, earning praise for its fresh appeal and intriguing premise.

Set against a lively college backdrop, the story explores a love triangle brimming with emotions, friendship, and youthful energy. Music, a key highlight of the project, is composed by Mohith Rahamaniac, with lyrics penned by acclaimed writers, including Oscar winner Chandra Bose, Suddala Ashok Teja, and Bhaskarabhatla—ensuring a soundtrack that resonates with both melody and meaning.

With its mix of timeless romance, modern setting, and strong musical backing, Oka Parvathi Iddaru Devadasulu is shaping up to be a heartfelt entertainer for the new generation.