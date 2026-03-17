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'One Battle After Another' named Best Picture

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 9:04 AM IST
One Battle After Another named Best Picture
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New Delhi: It was ‘One Battle After Another’s night. Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-thriller took home six Oscars at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Directing and Best Picture.

The film also won awards for Best Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as the first-ever Oscar for Best Casting. Upon accepting his award, Anderson — who had previously been nominated for an Oscar around a dozen times — joked, “You make a guy work hard for one of these, I really appreciate it.” Sinners also had a big night, bringing home four Oscars, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan’s role as twins Smoke and Stack.

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98th Academy AwardsOne Battle After AnotherPaul Thomas AndersonBest Picture OscarSinnersMichael B Jordan
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