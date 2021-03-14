One held for trying to sell pirated Roberrt video

Bengaluru: One person has been arrested by the police for allegedly trying to sell pirated copies of Sandalwood's blockbuster Roberrt, starring Challenging Star Darshan. The accused has been identified as Vishwanath, a native of Yadagiri and a resident of KR Road, Bengaluru.

The movie released last Friday on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri, has become the latest target of piracy sites such as movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram, along with many other social media sites.

Some miscreants who watched the early morning shows of Roberrt on Friday recorded the movie on their mobiles and leaked it online. This forced the film team to take legal action and later manager of Umapathy Films, Manjunath filed a complaint at Magadi Road Police station.

Sanjeev Patil, DCP of the West Division said "the accused has been arrested. He was selling the pirated copy by claiming that they had a HD print of the movie. The complainant, Manjunath, learning about this had approacht ed the accused posing as a customer. The complainant immediately caught hold of him and handed him over to the police."

The copy of piracy has been recovered from the accused. "We got to know that the movie was shared on WhatsApp, Instagram and other websites," Patil further added.

The filmmakers have claimed to have earned a very substantial revenue in the first three days of Roberrt's release.

The box-office collection, according to the makers, for the first three days was Rs 44 crore and breakup is as follows: Rs 14.10 cr (day 1), Rs 12.78 cr (day 2) and Rs 14.10 cr (day 3) in total of 44. 12 crore across Karnataka.

The success of the film has come as a whiff of fresh air for Sandalwood hit hard by Covid-19. It has also raised hopes that audience are eager to return to the cinema halls.

Umapathy Films, producer of the film, claims that they have received several offers from top OTT players to buy the digital rights. However, they want to exhibit the film in theatres though due to piracy the business is getting dented.