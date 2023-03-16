Oscars 2023: MM Keeravani Is All Happy As Legendary Musician Richard Carpenter Congratulated Him Along With Chandrabose

It is all known that the RRR team bagged the prestigious Oscars 2023 award for the popular "Naatu Naatu…" song in the 'Best original song' category. With this great win, the RRR team is being applauded by most Hollywood celebs. Especially MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose for being paid off for their amazing talent. While receiving the award on the stage, Keeravani mentioned that he grew up listening to Richard Carpenters. Off late, Richard shared a special video on his Instagram page congratulating Keeravani and Chandrabose and made their dream come true for the "Naatu Naatu…" creators!



Along with sharing a special video that showcased his family, he also wrote, "To @mmkeeravaani and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours. #MMKeeravaani #Chandrabose #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #NaatuNaatuOscar @the_carpenters_official #TheCarpenters #Carpenters #topoftheworld".

This post garnered millions of views and even made the dream come true for the RRR team. Director SS Rajamouli specially thanked Richard with a special message jotting down, "Sir, through out this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure.whether it is before winning or after he didn't let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks..most memorable moment for our family.. Thank you so much..".

Even MM Keeravani also dropped his message in the comments section… "This is something I didn't expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the Universe".

Singer Sweta Mohan also dropped her comment… "Truly reminds us of what our ancestors told us - " #VasudhaivaKutumbakam " which means "The World is one Family" . This is so thoughtful of you Sir @richardcarpenterofficial. Couldn't be prouder of our own @mmkeeravaani Sir!!"

MM Keeravani also shared this post on his Twitter page and thanked him with a heartfelt message…

https://t.co/va5tOLD1DH This is something I didn't expect at all ..tears rolling out of joy ❤️❤️❤️ Most wonderful gift from the Universe 🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) March 15, 2023

Let us also check MM Keeravani's acceptance speech… "Thank you, Academy! I grew up listening to Carpenters and now, here I am with the Oscars. Keeravani sang his mind in simple lines that go like, 'There was only one wish on my mind, So was Rajamouli's and my family's! RRR has to win, the pride of every Indian! And must put me on top of the world!"

This is a great moment for MM Keeravani and Chandrabose and it also proved that the RRR team is receiving global attention with the prestigious Oscars 2023 win!