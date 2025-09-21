Oscars 2025: Telugu films miss out as ‘Homebound’ becomes India’s official entry

The Academy Awards remain a dream destination for filmmakers worldwide, and Indian cinema has had its share of proud Oscar wins. However, no Indian film has yet clinched the coveted trophy in the Best Foreign Film category. For the 2025 Oscars, five Telugu films were in the running for India’s official entry, but none made it to the final selection.

The films considered included Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, Kannappa, Gandhi Thatha Chettu, Kuberaa, and Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam. Among these, Pushpa 2 stood out as a massive box-office phenomenon that garnered global acclaim, while Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam also proved to be a commercial winner. Despite their popularity, the jury often leans towards art-house or socially driven cinema rather than commercial blockbusters. In that sense, Gandhi Thatha Chettu seemed a strong contender, yet it was overlooked.

Instead, the Hindi film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been chosen as India’s official entry. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles. Its story follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India who aspire to become police officers, believing the uniform will earn them long-awaited respect. However, as they inch closer to their dream, societal pressures strain their bond. Homebound is set to release in theatres on September 26, 2025.