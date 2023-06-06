OTT: ‘Intinti Ramayanam’ locks release date

The long-delayed web film “Intinti Ramayanam” has finally locked in its new release date. Aha dropped a new song from the movie, sung by

Mangli, online and announced the release date at the same time. The web film was supposed to be released in December 2022 but was delayed as Aha planned to release it in theaters after getting a thumping response from early shows. A few special screenings were also arranged at different places in Telangana, but Aha never disclosed its theatrical release date. Today, the streaming service announced that the movie will be released on in theaters on June 9, 2023.

Directed by the debutant director Suresh Naredla, the movie features Rahul Ramakrishna and Navya Swamy as the lead pair, along with Naresh, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Gangavva, Anji Mama, Anji, Chevella Ravi, Jeevan, Radhika, Steven Madhu, and Kavitha Srirangam among others.

Gopichand Innamuri and Venkat Upputuri funded the film, while director Maruthi and producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi backed it. Kalyani Malik is the composer of the film.