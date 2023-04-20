OTT Release Date Confirmed for Dasara

The movie Dasara, starring Natural Star Nani and Keerthy Suresh, directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner, was a massive hit at the box office. The movie also featured Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Purnaa, Jhansi and others in key roles. The soundtracks for the film were composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Now, the latest information is that the movie is all set to make its debut on the popular OTT platform, Netflix, on April 27, 2023. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, which is great news for those who missed watching this raw and rustic action drama in theaters. So mark your calendars and get ready to watch it on Netflix from next Thursday onwards. Stay tuned for more latest updates on OTT releases.