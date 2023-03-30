OTT Release: Where to Watch Avatar 2 in India

The highly anticipated Hollywood blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," directed by the renowned filmmaker James Cameron, has finally made its digital debut in India, four months after its theatrical release. The movie has already become the third highest-grossing film globally.

To watch the movie, viewers can now buy or rent it on popular digital platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. The movie is also expected to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 28, 2023.

"Avatar 2" features a star-studded cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and others in prominent roles. Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, the movie also includes Simon Fraglen's music.