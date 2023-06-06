  • Menu
OTT: This Simbu’s film is now available on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that Simbu’s 2021 action drama, “Eeswaran,” which was released in Telugu as Eeshwarudu is now available to stream on its platform, with a fee of Rs. 79 to watch it online.

For those who are unaware, the original version of the movie is already available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Written and directed by Suseenthiran, the movie features Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, with Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja also in significant roles. The film’s music is composed by Thaman.

