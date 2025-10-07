Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Last Rites’ offers a powerful look at the rock legend’s final chapter

In 2019, Osbourne had to have serious neck surgery after jokingly attempting to stage-dive into bed. For decades of wild living, years of alcohol and substance abuse, and even a near-fatal ATV accident in 2003, Osbourne had managed to recover time and again. So much so that he became known as someone who seemingly had “the constitution of a Viking.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s Memoir ‘Last Rites’ to Release in October

Now, in his memoir, Ozzy Osbourne Last Rites looks back on his rise from legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, through his marriage of over 50 years with Sharon Osbourne and his addictions to his various brushes with death and poor health. US Magazine reports that in the book, Prince of Darkness biography will reflect on the “ups and downs and some wild and wacky things in between” of his outrageous life.

Rock legend Ozzy Reveals Final Thoughts in Memoir

In a preview of the book, Osbourne takes on a sobering look at his life and how it has shaped who he is:

“People will ask me, If you could do it all again, but this time with the wisdom you have now, would you change anything? I’m like, f--- no. If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain. I’ve been all around the world. Seen a lot. Done good… and done bad,” he says, according to Men’s Journal.

Rockstar’s Rock Bottom

In recent years, Osbourne was met with some of the lowest points of Ozzy Osbourne music career. Last Rites film review describes how in a matter of weeks he went from hospitalization due to a finger infection to canceling Ozzy Osbourne documentary— and even retiring from public life entirely — after suffering near-total paralysis from the neck down.