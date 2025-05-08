Panther Ignites the Desi Hip-Hop Scene with Explosive EP ‘Dhoom V’

Indian rapper Panther has set the Desi Hip-Hop stage ablaze with the release of his newest EP, Dhoom V. The five-track project is a sonic adrenaline rush, featuring heavyweight collaborations and Panther’s trademark lyrical prowess, further cementing his status as a trailblazer in India’s evolving hip-hop movement.

Known off-stage as Anubhav Shukla, Panther delivers an electric collection that blends hard-hitting beats, socially-charged themes, and unmatched flow. Dhoom V features standout tracks like the punchy “Vyapari,” the politically charged “Dharna” with Spectra, the high-energy homage “Milkha Singh” alongside Fotty Seven, the introspective “Fikar” with Bella and J Trix, and the anthemic closer “Pahiye.”

In Panther’s own words, Dhoom V is "a bold, high-octane EP that aims to shake up the Desi hip-hop scene." The project isn’t just a collection of tracks — it’s a declaration of intent. With production credits going to Panther himself, along with Retro Blxxd, Nikhil-Swapnil, Akshay The One, and Vision, and engineering by Basspeak, every beat and bar has been crafted with precision. The album’s striking visuals, created by Tuhin Chandra and Tushar Chandra, complete its powerful aesthetic.

“This EP is about raw energy, street wisdom, and anthems that you’ll blast on repeat,” Panther said. “Each song carries a piece of the hustle and the fire we bring to this genre.”

Dhoom V is more than just music—it’s a cultural statement. With its bold collaborations and Panther’s fearless approach, the EP adds a fresh and uncompromising voice to India’s growing hip-hop narrative.

https://smi.lnk.to/DhoomV