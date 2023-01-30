Pathaan Box office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Collects Rs 542 Crore worldwide

Pathaan, the latest film from Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, has been performing well at the box office. In just five days since its release on January 25, 2023, it has earned over Rs 500 crore ($63 million) globally. On its fifth day, the film earned Rs 112 crore ($14 million) worldwide, with Rs 60.75 crore ($7.6 million) in India and Rs 42 crore ($5.13 million) overseas. This makes Pathaan the fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 250 crore and the only one to have four Rs 50 crore+ days within the first five days of release. This success continues the trend of blockbusters in YRF's Spy Universe series, including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan



