Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Sets Record for Biggest Advance Bookings in Bollywood, Tops War

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan is generating a lot of excitement and anticipation among audiences as its release date approaches. The Siddharth Anand-directed film has already set a new record for advance bookings in Bollywood, surpassing the previous record holder War. By Monday night, Pathaan had sold over 419,000 tickets in the three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - surpassing the previous record holder War, which had sold 410,000 tickets in the same multiplexes. The film is aiming to sell around 525,000 to 550,000 tickets in the three national chains by release day, breaking the record of KGF 2 and getting closer to the record set by Bahubali 2.

For the opening weekend, Pathaan has sold around 7.75 lakh tickets in the three national chains, setting another record for an outright Hindi film as far as advance bookings are concerned. The film is expected to have a strong opening in the Hindi market, with the potential to reach a Rs 45 crore plus day in Hindi and aiming to hit Rs 100 crore in two days. The film's success will depend on the noon occupancy as it has a non-holiday release. If the noon occupancy continues to stay at high levels, the opening day business could reach an unprecedented number. The second day business (Republic Day) could also be the highest ever for a feature film in Hindi belts, with the potential to get closer to the Rs 60 crore mark.

