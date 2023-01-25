  • Menu
Pathaan: Fans Praise Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Film as a 'Visual Delight' in First Reviews

Pathaan, the highly anticipated spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand, has finally hit theaters. As part of Yash Raj Films' celebrated spy universe, the film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, raising expectations with its exceptional trailer and songs. The first show of Pathaan has now finished, and the film is receiving rave reviews from audiences.

According to the first reviews, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film is being called a 'visual delight' and is expected to set the box office on fire as a sure-shot blockbuster. Twitter and Instagram users who watched the first show have been praising the film, with one user calling it "outstanding" and "SRK's career-defining act," while another stated it was "superb" and a "super duper hit." Another user praised the film's "high voltage action" and "brilliant" storytelling.

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays an ex-RAW field agent who returns to save India from a massive danger. John Abraham plays the lead antagonist Jim, while Deepika Padukone appears as a spy. The film also features a special cameo appearance by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and senior actors Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

