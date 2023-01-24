Pathaan Movie Leaked Online On Movierulz and Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla Other Torrent Sites Release

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated comeback film "Pathan" is set to release in theaters tomorrow, but the film's creators have reportedly been experiencing a great deal of anxiety due to recent reports of the film being leaked online. According to a report by Zoom TV, websites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmy4wap, Tamilmv, Filmyzilla, Mp4movies, Pagalworld, and Vegamovies have all leaked the film ahead of its release. The HD print of the film is said to be available on these sites, which could have a detrimental impact on the film's buzz and box office figures.

Trade experts believe that if the film is leaked online, it will have a significant impact on its box office figures. The makers of the film may take legal action against the websites where the leak occurred, however, this has proven to be a difficult task in the past. The site has previously faced a number of legal measures, but the crew behind it always resurfaces with a new domain once the original Tamilrockers site is shut down. This makes it difficult to completely stop the distribution of pirated content.

In addition to the film leak, the trailer of "Pathan" was also leaked a few days ago, adding to the growing concern surrounding the film. Despite the negative impact of the leaks, advance bookings for "Pathan" opened to a thunderous response at the box office. Industry experts are confident that the film will open between Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box office. The Yash Raj Films project marks Shah Rukh's return to leading men roles after 2018's "Zero" and is set to hit cinema halls a day before Republic Day, giving the Hindi film a five-day extended opening weekend.

This is not the first time that Indian films have faced such issues with piracy. Many other high-profile Indian films have been hit by piracy in the past, including Brahmastra, Mission Majnu, Liger, RRR, Attack, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D.

Tamilrockers is well-known for leaking popular theatre releases a few hours before the movies are set to hit the screens. This has led to a significant loss of revenue for the film industry and is a serious concern for filmmakers and studios. It is important for the industry to take a stand against piracy and work towards finding a solution to this ongoing problem.