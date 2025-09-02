  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG Glimpse Revealed

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG Glimpse Revealed
Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG Glimpse Revealed

Get ready for Pawan Kalyan’s new movie They Call Him OG, releasing on September 25th. Directed by Sujeeth, starring Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and music by Thaman S. Don’t miss the latest glimpse!

Pawan Kalyan fans have great news! His new movie, They Call Him OG, will come out on September 25th. The movie is made by Sujeeth, who wrote and directed it.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, the movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. The music is by Thaman S, who makes catchy songs.

The movie is produced by DVV Entertainment. A new video from Tej Ishan Ker shows exciting scenes and Pawan Kalyan in action.

Don’t forget to watch They Call Him OG on September 25th.

