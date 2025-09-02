Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG Glimpse Revealed

Pawan Kalyan fans have great news! His new movie, They Call Him OG, will come out on September 25th. The movie is made by Sujeeth, who wrote and directed it.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, the movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. The music is by Thaman S, who makes catchy songs.

The movie is produced by DVV Entertainment. A new video from Tej Ishan Ker shows exciting scenes and Pawan Kalyan in action.

Don’t forget to watch They Call Him OG on September 25th.