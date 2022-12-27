Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable with NBK Episode Shoot Begins Today

Unstoppable with NBK the most popular celebrity talk show on Aha, Season 2, is getting ready to welcome a notable guest and powerstar of Tollywood. Politician turned actor Pawan Kalyan will attend the event, as is now widely known.

The most recent information from the official sources indicate that the special episode will be shot today at Annapurna Studios. Trivikram, Krish Jagarlamudi, and Pawan Kalyan will also be on the programme. Pawan Kalyan and the host Balakrishna's on-screen pairing is eagerly anticipated by fans. More details regarding the programme will soon be posted.





In terms of movies, Pawan Kalyan is now busy filming Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a pan-Indian production. The female lead will be portrayed by Niddhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol will play a significant part. To acquire the most recent information regarding OTT series and movies, keep checking this space.