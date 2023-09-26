‘Pedda Kapu-1’ is like a re-introduction to me: Actress Pragathi Srivastava

Pedakapu-1’ is a new age political thriller directed by sensible director Srikanth Addala starring young talented Virat Karna. Miryala Ravinder Reddy, who gave a blockbuster with 'Akhanda' has ambitiously produced this film on Dwarka Creations. “Pedda Kapu-1” is slated to release on September 29. The promotional content of the film is getting a tremendous response.

The recently released trailer has increased the expectations of the movie. Pragathi Srivastava will be seen as the heroine in the film. The leading lady shared her experiences of 'Pedakapu-1' in a conversation with Hans India. Let’s have a look into it.









How did you get into this project? What is the first thing when you heard the story?



‘Pedakapu’ is a re-introduction for me. Earlier I did a movie called ‘Manucharitra.’ Then came Covid. So, I came to Mumbai. Later I auditioned for this film and got selected. When I first heard the narration, I felt like very catchy and interesting.

What is your role in this?

My role in ‘Pedakapu’ is very important. Not only my character but almost all the characters are very important in the story. I have seen director Srikanth Addala's films. The heroine roles in his movies are very strong. My role is very important in this too.





How is it doing a raw and rustic film like ‘Pedakapu?’



I am just in the initial stages as an actress. Doing such challenging roles gives me joy. I did not think that I will do such a rural role with such ease. This role came very naturally. This credit goes to our director. This character has all the emotions.

How was it sharing screen with Virat Karna?

Virat Karna is a very supportive co-star. His character's journey in this movie is amazing. Everyone connects in that role. His performance is brilliant.











How is the family encouragement to enter into showbiz?



As in everyone’s house, even my parents opposed to enter into showbiz in the beginning. I studied Law and Public Policy. Also a bit introvert. There was no film atmosphere at home since childhood. After saying that I want to act in movies, they strictly said ‘NO’. I even cried for two days. Then I said that I had already signed the contract and we can’t do anything after signing. Then, they partially agreed. But I focused on studying to continued acting. I have balanced both acting and studies. Got a good rank. Now, even my parents are happy after seeing me as an actress.

Tell us about your future projects.

Doing ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ with Anand Deverakonda. Also listening to some other stories.









