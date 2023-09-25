‘Pedda Kapu-1’ to have paid premiers in Hyderabad

Director Srikanth Addala who is known for his family entertainers, is now coming up with an intense rural action drama, “Peddha Kapu 1.” Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations produced the film. Virat Karrna and Pragathi Srivastava played the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a grand release on September 29.

Now the makers have arranged special premiers in Hyderabad on 28th September. As of now, bookings have opened in Sandhya 70MM theatre for the 9:30 PM show. The paid premiers shows the confidence of the makers on the output.

Rao Ramesh, Aadukalam Naren, Tanikella Bharani, Naga Babu, Brigada Saga, Rajeev Kanakala, Anasuya, Eeshwari Rao, Naren, and others played key roles. Mickey J Meyer composed the tunes.