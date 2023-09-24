‘PeddhaKapu’ actor Virat shares about his ground work to get into the character

The upcoming rural action drama, “PeddhaKapu 1,” has been making a huge buzz of late and one of the reasons is undoubtedly the film’s title which is named after a prominent caste in the twin Telugu states. However, the film’s hero, debutant Virat Karna, claims that “PeddhaKapu” is not about casteism.

Virat said that PeddhaKapu is not about casteism but about the rise of a common man in a village. “The film is all about how a youngster fights against oppression in the village,” Virat said. The young Hero went on to reveal that PeddhaKapu is set in the 1990s in a village near Rajahmundry. The debut actor further revealed that he had spent a lot of time in a Godavari village and interacted with the locals to get into the skin of his character.

The Sreekanth Addala directorial is produced by Akhanda maker Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner. Having Pragathi Srivastava as the leading lady, “PeddhaKapu 1” is slated for release in cinemas worldwide on September 29.