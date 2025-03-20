'Pelli Kani Prasad' – A Wholesome Entertainer

'Pelli Kani Prasad' is a film made to entertain audiences with humor. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi, the movie blends comedy with social commentary. Produced by Vision Group's K.Y. Babu, Bhanu Prakash Goud, Sukka Venkateswar Goud, and Vaibhav Reddy Muthiyala under Thama Media Entertainments, the film is presented by Chaganti Cinematic World. Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), led by Dil Raju, is handling the release. The teaser has already created a good buzz, and the film is set to hit theaters on March 21. On this occasion, hero Saptagiri shared details about the film in a press conference.

How Did Prasad’s Unmarried Journey Start?

I have acted in commercial films like 'Saptagiri Express,' 'Saptagiri LLB,' and 'Vajra Makuta Dara Govinda,' which received great support from the audience. I wanted to play a fun character with strong comedic elements. That's when I heard the story of Prasad, who is unmarried, and I immediately loved the script.

When director Abhilash narrated the story, I laughed a lot. That’s when I knew the film would work. If we had any doubts, we consulted Maruthi. He liked it and asked for the first copy. We watched it in his home theater, and he appreciated the film, assuring us that we were on the right track. That’s how we are bringing it to the audience.

Who Chose the Title?

The director did. Prasad, an unmarried character, is iconic in Venkatesh’s career. This title perfectly fits our story, and the film will do justice to it. The entertainment has worked out wonderfully.

What About the SVC Release?

I thank Anil Anna. Sirish garu congratulated us after watching the film. Releasing under SVC is lucky for us. My career started as an assistant director and actor under Dil Raju’s banner. They only release films if they believe in the content, so I am thrilled.

Prabhas garu, Venkatesh garu, Dil Raju garu, Sirish garu, Maruthi Anna, and Anil Ravipudi Anna all helped us a lot. I am very grateful to them.

What About Director Abhilash?

Abhilash is a very clear director. When he narrated the script, 70% of the dialogues were already in place. Making a comedian laugh is not easy, but I enjoyed his narration a lot. That humour translated well onto the screen, and the audience will love it.

What About the Book of Inscriptions in the Trailer?

It’s a fun-oriented concept. The book contains dowry laws passed down from grandfathers to great-grandfathers. According to its rules, a marriage can happen only if dowry is received. The father-son conflict around this is quite interesting.

What Is the Heroine’s Character Like?

The hero’s character is dominant, but we both have equal screen space. A lot of humour comes from the family interactions.

Is There a Message in the Film?

No, this film is purely for entertainment. The screenplay and situational comedy are amazing. It’s a complete fun ride.

The producers have been very supportive, and the publicity has been great. Media support has also been strong. We have full confidence in our content, and we believe the audience will love it.

We opened paid premieres on the 20th, and 70% of tickets were sold. That made me very happy.

What About the Music?

Shekhar Chandra composed the music, and both the songs and background score turned out wonderfully. The audience will enjoy them in theaters.

Will You Be Called 'Junior Unmarried Prasad'?

If that happens, I’ll be very happy. Some people have already started calling me that! The publicity has reached far and wide. Venkatesh garu saw the scenes and gave his blessings, saying the content is very positive and will be a hit.

What About Your Future Projects?

I have some good scripts. I will share details about my next project after this film’s release.