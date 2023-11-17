Live
‘Police Vaari Heccharika’ wraps first schedule
“Police Vaari Heccharika”directed by Babjiunder the banner bannerThoolikaaTanishq Creations produced by Belli Janardhan has wrapped up the first schedule of their shoot.
Director Babji revealed "The shooting events for this film, which commenced on the day of Dussehra, have been completed in Hyderabad, Ghatkesar, Ghanpur, Shamirpet, and other regions, covering 50% of the shooting. In addition to crucial sequences in the film, three songs and two fight sequences have been successfully shot. The shooting for the entire film will be concluded by the first week of December, and this marks a significant milestone in the making of the movie.
"Having served in the Indian Army for the defence of the country, I have entered the production world of a film for the first time. I liked the message of the story told by Director Babji and I am producing this film with the support of the actors and the technical team," says producer Belli Janardhan.
Producer Belli Janardhan said that Ajay Ghosh who is growing as a Pan Indian actor, is playing a role which he has not done in any film before, and this role is like a life-long role for this film.