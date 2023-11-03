Polimera 2 Director Confirms Script Lock for Part 3

Get ready for spine-chilling excitement as the highly anticipated sequel, Maa Oori Polimera 2, directed by the talented Dr. Anil Vishwanath, is all set to hit the big screens on November 3. Following the tremendous success of his debut film, Maa Oori Polimera, which gained widespread recognition with its digital premiere in 2021, Dr. Anil is back with another gripping horror drama.



Polimera 2, starring the dynamic duo Sathyam Rajesh and Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla in the lead roles, promises to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience. In an exclusive promotional interview, Dr. Anil revealed exciting details about the upcoming sequel. He stated that the film boasts eight mind-bending twists that will leave audiences spellbound, pushing the boundaries of imagination.

What's more, Dr. Anil has already confirmed his plans for the next installment, Maa Oori Polimera 3. He enthusiastically shared that the script for the third movie is locked and loaded, guaranteeing fans even more thrills in the future.

According to Dr. Anil, Polimera 2 will offer an adrenaline-pumping experience, delivering ten times the excitement compared to its predecessor. The director teased that the climax sequence is bound to shock audiences to their core, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Don't miss out on the electrifying world of Maa Oori Polimera! Mark your calendars for November 3 and get ready to be on the edge of your seat as the suspense unfolds in theatres near you.