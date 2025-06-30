Political leaders praise ‘Kannappa’at special screening, hail it as a cinematic marvel

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s epic film Kannappa continues its triumphant run at the box office, receiving glowing praise and strong word-of-mouth across the country. With daily collections climbing and theatres posting “House Full” signs nationwide, the mythological drama has become a crowd favourite.

Adding to the growing acclaim, several prominent political leaders attended a special screening of the film on Sunday night. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were present, joining actor-producer Mohan Babu and lead actor Vishnu Manchu for the event.

Following the screening, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka applauded the film’s grandeur and storytelling, stating, “Kannappa has exceeded expectations. Vishnu’s performance as the tribal warrior-turned-devotee is outstanding. I congratulate Mohan Babugaru for producing such a magnificent cinematic experience. From the narration to the visuals, every element was commendable. This is truly a milestone film.”

Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also praised the film, saying, “It’s been a while since I’ve seen a film of this caliber. Kannappa is emotionally powerful, especially for devotees of Lord Shiva. I thank Mohan Babu and Vishnu for bringing such a meaningful story to life. We need more films like this to highlight our cultural heritage.”