Pooja Hegde bags a biggie?

Pooja Hegde is all on cloud nine with back to back hits in Telugu and B-town. She is now the most happening actress. The "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" actress is now taking her steps carefully to build her career.



According to media reports, Pooja Hegde bags a crazy offer with Akshay Kumar in abiggie. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has approached Pooja Hegde for his new movie titled "Bachchan Pandey" starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Sajid is now trying to rope in Pooja to play a crucial role opposite Akshay in the movie. Pooja Hegde was seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's "Housefull 4" last year and the film went on to become a huge hit.

If the reports become true, Pooja will become a busy actress in Bollywood too and her fans are going crazy with this grapevine. The official announcement on the same is yet to be released.